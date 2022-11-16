SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $148,000 in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 146.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 798.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

