SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $156,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

BIPC stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

