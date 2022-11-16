SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ATO opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

