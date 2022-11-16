SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $444.81 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

