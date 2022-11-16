SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,359 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

