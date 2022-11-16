SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 29.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

