SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.