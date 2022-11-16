SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

