SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,275 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $162.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

