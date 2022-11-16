SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 580 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 580 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $347.27 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.