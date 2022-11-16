SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $938,627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 88.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

