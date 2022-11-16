SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.