SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

