SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

