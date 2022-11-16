SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

