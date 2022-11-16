SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,653,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHC opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38.

About Howard Hughes

A number of research analysts have commented on HHC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

