SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJM opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

