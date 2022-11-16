Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Price Performance

Sema4 stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. Sema4 had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sema4 by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sema4 by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.