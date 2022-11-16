Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

