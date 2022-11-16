Shell Asset Management Co. Has $527,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 24.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

