Shell Asset Management Co. Has $529,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

