Shell Asset Management Co. Has $664,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,886,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.