Shell Asset Management Co. Has $693,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Nucor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NYSE NUE opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

