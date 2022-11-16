Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after buying an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.