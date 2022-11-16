Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of DVA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

