Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.6 %

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

