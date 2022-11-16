Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,614 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $264,347. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

