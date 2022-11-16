Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

Life Storage stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.