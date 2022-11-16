Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.