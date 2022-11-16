Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 679,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,697,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

