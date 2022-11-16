Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,793 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $289.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

