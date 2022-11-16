Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,594 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

