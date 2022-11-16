Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,300 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Capital World Investors increased its position in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 26.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 753.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 173,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JOYY by 257.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 161,228 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of JOYY by 877.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of YY stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.58.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

JOYY Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.