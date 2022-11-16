Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $678,000 Position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Osisko Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at 4.71 on Wednesday. Osisko Development Corp. has a 12 month low of 3.84 and a 12 month high of 13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.64.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

