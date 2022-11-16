Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

About Shell Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,470,000 after buying an additional 3,103,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,910,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after buying an additional 791,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,993,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,751,000 after buying an additional 4,831,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 1,098,074 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,650,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,716,000 after buying an additional 2,293,600 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.