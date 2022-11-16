Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners
About Shell Midstream Partners
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.