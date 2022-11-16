Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Drops By 13.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

