Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Decreases By 12.1%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

