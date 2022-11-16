Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rises By 16.5%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,192.0 days.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $153.20.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGJTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.