Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Declines By 19.1%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,174 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

InfuSystem Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 126.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $508,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 19.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 25.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.