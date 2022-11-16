Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Declines By 19.1%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Insider Activity at InfuSystem
In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,174 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of InfuSystem
InfuSystem Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.14.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
