Short Interest in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Grows By 18.2%

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.37. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiveOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveOne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LiveOne by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveOne by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LiveOne by 737.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.