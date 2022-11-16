Short Interest in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Grows By 18.2%

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.37. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
