Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 19.1%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $66.30.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
