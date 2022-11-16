Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 19.1%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 72,771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17,079.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 285.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,387,000.

