SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

