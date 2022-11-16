SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of SITE opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $254.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

