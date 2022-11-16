Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $375,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.