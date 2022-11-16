StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

