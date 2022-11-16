StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

NCMI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.75. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

