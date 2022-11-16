StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

