StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $119,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

