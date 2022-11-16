StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Featured Stories
