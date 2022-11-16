StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.