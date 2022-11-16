StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of -0.18. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

